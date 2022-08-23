August 24, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

NATCOM suspends STAR RADIO & TV licenses of operation

Lamin Kargbo 15 hours ago 1 min read

Sierra Leone National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) has in a press release issued on Friday, August 19, 2022, suspended the operating licenses of Star Radio and Television with immediate effect. 

According to the press release, the suspension of the broadcasting company was a result of a breach in the conditions of the license according to sections 30 and 65 of the NATCOM Act 2006. 

The release further states that the decision was taken after several meetings with the management of Star Radio & Television and NATCOM but the broadcasting company failed to follow through. 

Meanwhile, Star Radio & TV broadcasting house is currently closed and the management is yet to react to this news. 

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Kei Kamara becomes MLS’s third all-time top goalscorer

2 days ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

The Storytellers: From Cry Freetown to Sing Freetown #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

6 days ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Drizilik’s Ashobi Album Is Out Now

7 days ago Lamin Kargbo

You may have missed

1 min read

NATCOM suspends STAR RADIO & TV licenses of operation

15 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Kei Kamara becomes MLS’s third all-time top goalscorer

2 days ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

The Storytellers: From Cry Freetown to Sing Freetown #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

6 days ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Drizilik’s Ashobi Album Is Out Now

7 days ago Lamin Kargbo