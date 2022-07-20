New Music: Listen to “Borbor Pain” by I-Tribe

“Borbor Pain” is the latest single from Sierra Leonean singer and songwriter, I-Tribe.
The title of the song is a Krio slang that means ‘painless’, it’s the new anthem for all those who have gone through relationship breakups countless times, showing them the way forward and not to give up on love. This is his first single for the year and it was produced by Jassie Jozzy.
Go stream the song now on all streaming platforms.
