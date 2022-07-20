July 21, 2022

New Music: Listen to “Borbor Pain” by I-Tribe

Lamin Kargbo 15 hours ago 1 min read
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PvhT0ww7SG4

“Borbor Pain” is the latest single from Sierra Leonean singer and songwriter, I-Tribe. 

The title of the song is a Krio slang that means ‘painless’, it’s the new anthem for all those who have gone through relationship breakups countless times, showing them the way forward and not to give up on love. This is his first single for the year and it was produced by Jassie Jozzy. 

Go stream the song now on all streaming platforms. 


Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

New Music: Listen to “Gi Me That” by Emmerson

14 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Atical Foyoh on Five Minutes with Swit Salone

15 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

President Bio commissioned the newly constructed ‘Tunde Cole Building’ at Fourah Bay College campus

2 days ago Lamin Kargbo

You may have missed

1 min read

New Music: Listen to “Gi Me That” by Emmerson

14 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

New Music: Listen to “Borbor Pain” by I-Tribe

15 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Atical Foyoh on Five Minutes with Swit Salone

15 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

President Bio commissioned the newly constructed ‘Tunde Cole Building’ at Fourah Bay College campus

2 days ago Lamin Kargbo