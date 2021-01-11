Home Entertainment Kao Denero celebrates two decades in Sierra Leone Music with a “Night of Excellence” concert
EntertainmentFeaturedPeopleVideos

Kao Denero celebrates two decades in Sierra Leone Music with a “Night of Excellence” concert

by Mohamed Gandoh Jalloh
written by Mohamed Gandoh Jalloh 70 views

Popular Hip-pop musician Kao Denero has celebrated twenty years of his music career as a hip-pop musician at the Bintumani International Conference Centre on the 9th of January. 

In a video posted by Kao Denero on his social media accounts, he thanked his supporters, fellow musicians, and DJs for their support “ the night of excellence was a success, we just shut it down. ‘Na so wi start 2021 o’.” says Denero.

Kao Denero is one of the most controversial figures when it comes to music in Sierra Leone and because of this he has had a lot of difficulties hosting shows in the past years, one of such shows was scheduled to take place on the 30th of November in 2018 at the National Stadium with popular Nigerian musician Runtown after recording and shooting hit song  GreenGold

He is one of the biggest artists in Sierra Leone, last year he released songs like Kenyatta, African King, and a diss song aiming at Kenyan rapper Khaligraphy Jones titled “I AM SIERRA LEONE”. His latest song is “Be Honest.” 

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Woman in US sends $1.4 million to internet...

President gives in to religious pressure, refuses to...

Sierra Leone’s higher educational faculty benefits from MIT...

Kei Kamara leads MLS’s Columbus Crews to Eastern...

Sierra Leone: The Yak Jones Foundation Literacy Fundraiser

5 things we learned about oral history in...

Sierra Leone Football: Kei Kamara welcomes baby girl

Sierra Leone Music: The latest from Menace Da...

Sierra Leone Weddings: Big Brother Africa’s Zainab Sheriff...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!