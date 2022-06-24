Drizilik Announces Live Concert in London

Drizilik has announced a live music concert date in London. The singer and rapper will perform at the EartH Evolutionary Arts Center in Hackney. He’ll be performing new songs from his highly anticipated sophomore album Ashobi and hits from the Shukubly.

Freetown Uncut Band and DJ Rampage will also be on stage. Check the concert details below.

Earlier this month, the group of musicians leading Sierra Leone’s music revival performed a set at London Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2023 Labrum showcase.

While Drizilik has performed at several venues in the UK, including the Freedom Festival in Hull, UK, in 2019, this concert will be his biggest one.

Drizilik Live in London is a brought to you by Mamz Beach Bar, Ambrose Entertainment & Shukubly Inc with support from TKBAR, United Africa Wears, Mama Salone, SLBOYSUK, Young Salone, and Eminence.

About Drizilik Live In London

Media Contact: Vickie Remoe ([email protected])

His new record Ashobi will be out on August 7.