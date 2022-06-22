Home Africa Nasser Ayoub on Five Minutes with Swit Salone
AfricaEntertainmentPeople

Nasser Ayoub on Five Minutes with Swit Salone

by Lamin Kargbo
written by Lamin Kargbo

The first episode of 5 Minutes with Swit Salone featuring Nasser Ayoub, a Palestinian-Sierra Leonean musician, businessman, and philanthropist is out now. 

Nasser was born in Sefadu, Kono, Eastern Province of Sierra Leone to Palestinian parents. He got his breakthrough in 2012 after he released his first solo single titled “Tranga Yais Borbor”. In this episode of the show, he takes us through a journey of his life as a musician, businessman, and philanthropist.

5 Minutes with Switsalone, is an entertainment series that is featuring top Sierra Leonean celebrities in music, movie, and art. The show allows its guests to give a full background of their life from the beginning of their careers to their present stage. In this episode of the show, he takes us through a journey of his life. 

Subscribe to all our social media channels to watch our weekly episodes🎞️every Tuesday and learn something new about your favorite Sierra Leonean celebrities.

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Communications Officer, Blogger, and Reporter covering sports, entertainment, youth activities, business, human interest, and other fascinating stories for Sierra Leoneans audiences at home and abroad. Send your news to me on +237674517135 via WhatsApp.

Related Articles

Sierra Leone lifts its ban on congregational worship

Meet Hollyandroo who made sports jackets worn by...

Yazmin Karim crowned Miss Sierra Leone UK 2015

Leone Stars defeats the Gambia by 2 –...

Where is China Nicky? – Sierra Leoneans ask...

Ghana 2020: President Nana Akufu-Addo wins presidential election

Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 570, with 38...

New Music Video: Watch “She Doesn’t Love You”...

Sierra Leone News Today