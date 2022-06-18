Home Africa “My client has been subjected to inhumane treatment while in police custody” – LAJ’s lawyer writes the Inspector General of Police
by Lamin Kargbo
In an open letter addressed to the Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police, LAJ’s lawyer, Madieu Sesay Esq, has claimed that his client has been subjected to inhumane treatment while in police custody. 

According to the letter, the popular musician’s hair has been shaved off forcefully, he had been kept in solitary confinement under inhuman conditions without knowledge of the offense he committed, has also not been fed, and his family has been refused access to see him. 

Lawyer Madieu, further demand that he and the family of his client be given access to see him, and that any attempt to deprive him or his family of their right to access him is illegal and constitutes an abuse of office and procedural impropriety.

See the letter below for full details. 

