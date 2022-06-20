Housemate Salone S3: Meet this week’s evicted housemates

In this week’s eviction on Housemate Salone, two housemates, Abdul M. Koroma #2 and Munah M. Zayat #46 were sent home.
A total of 8 housemates have been evicted from this year’s show and there are currently 14 housemates out of 22 that entered the house.
This year’s Housemate Salone is the third edition of the annual reality TV show, the housemates made up of young men and young women from different social backgrounds across Sierra Leone, Africa, and the Diaspora (USA & Europe), live in a house for seven weeks to compete for prizes.
Each week the housemates are given tasks and are rated based on their performances. The last standing couple wins a grand prize of USD 25 thousand and an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai and other prizes.