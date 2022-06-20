Housemate Salone S3: Meet this week’s evicted housemates

EVICTED!

What a #Yagba.

They are both gone!

Goodbye 👋 Munah Mimi Zayat #46 aka Ginger Queen, & Abdul Michel Koroma #2 aka M’Posh.

Sending all best wishes to these two amazing reality tv stars!#Yagba continues for the LE 250 Million cash prize & round trip to Dubai. Vote. pic.twitter.com/lZ17AHeW7N — AYV Media Empire (@AYVSierraLeone) June 19, 2022

In this week’s eviction on Housemate Salone, two housemates, Abdul M. Koroma #2 and Munah M. Zayat #46 were sent home.

A total of 8 housemates have been evicted from this year’s show and there are currently 14 housemates out of 22 that entered the house.

This year’s Housemate Salone is the third edition of the annual reality TV show, the housemates made up of young men and young women from different social backgrounds across Sierra Leone, Africa, and the Diaspora (USA & Europe), live in a house for seven weeks to compete for prizes.

Each week the housemates are given tasks and are rated based on their performances. The last standing couple wins a grand prize of USD 25 thousand and an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai and other prizes.