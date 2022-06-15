“Sierra Leone Police cut LAJ’s hair while in detention” – claims Musician’s brother Ishmail Bah

Ishmail Bah the elder brother to Boss LA’s real name Alhaji Amadu Bah says that LA’s hair has been cut by the police. He made this statement in a video on Facebook posted on June 14, 2022. Bah also says that LA told him that he was forcefully restrained and injected with an unknown red liquid by police officers.



This comes after the rapper was arrested in Freetown on Saturday, June 11, 2022, along with friends on their way to Conakry, Guinea to witness the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match between Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau. He was later detained for alleged robbery of the sum of SLL 450,000 at a gas station.



While explaining the whole scenario, Ishmail said that Boss LA was giving his statement at the Congo Cross Police Station on the same day of his arrest, when a pickup vehicle loaded with OSD officers entered the station demanding that they are there to take Boss LA and it was an order.



“They tore his statement and forcefully took him to an unknown location. It was later confirmed he has been taken to Bengazi, a torture detention center. He was hidden from his family and friends, until after I insisted on seeing him,” said Ishmail Bah.



He further said that his brother was brought to the Criminal Investigation Department after they presented a lawyer.



“I saw, touched, and spoke with Boss LA at the CID, and he explained to me how he was treated by the police. He said on Sunday a group of police officers at around 3:00 am came to his cell to cut his hair, he refused and resisted them. They later reinforced it to a total of 10, forcefully injected him with red liquid, and cut off his hair, the police saying that it was an order from their boss”.



Ishmail finally claimed that Boss LA’s detention is politically motivated, citing that all the orders are coming from the deputy minister of Internal Affairs, Lahai Lawrence Lemma.



However, Sierra Leone Police have not responded to the allegations made by Ishmail, and entertainers and fans have taken to different social media platforms to call for justice in solidarity with the rapper.

