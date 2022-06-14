AFCON2023Q: Leone Stars came from two goals down to secure a crucial point against Guinea-Bissau

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 in their second encounter of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in Conakry, Guinea.



Guinea-Bissau were two goals up by the 51st minute after Jorge Fernando doubled giving them an early second-half lead. But Incoming Crotone striker, Augustus Kargbo had to pull one back for Sierra Leone in the 77th minute and Musa Tombo’s late equalizer in the 89th minute gave Leone Stars the single point they got.



This result gives Sierra Leone their first point in Group A, leaving them in third place behind Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria respectively.



However, fans from across the world have reacted and given an overview of the match based on their thoughts across different social media platforms. Below are some of the reactions from Sierra Leonean fans.



1 point from 6, draw vs 10 men, campaign has been massively disappointing so far. Players and fans should not be happy with the draw and particularly as it came after a player was sent off. Any player that celebrates that draw has low expectations. Coach and team need to re think — MARTIN.E.MICHAEL LLB BL🇸🇱 (@MEMLAW1) June 13, 2022

I think we should be demanding better now from our Coaching staff and #LeoneStars



This done pass for build team now, we should be winning games like these with many goals



We should win and qualify for @TotalAfcon2023 from this group, nothing else should be accepted@SLFA_sl — Amadu Lamrana Bah (@LamranaAmadu) June 13, 2022

FT: Sierra Leone 2-2 Guinea Bissau



The #LeoneStars rescue a point from two goals down in Conakry. Musa Kamara who missed a spot kick with the late equaliser.



Nigeria now two points clear before the double-header meeting with Guinea Bissau in September. pic.twitter.com/UcYO8mrf8t — Fisayo Dairo (@FisayoDairo) June 13, 2022

Ihn look lek say we fo move now from we famous goalie to d second choice. We no. 1 nor even know ihn position Na goal, Na tawa ball Ihn dae play. Mohamed tenki ya. Good do#SaloneTwitter #Leonestars @SLFA_sl @SLPLBoard21 @Salonemessenger — Omaru Calla 🇸🇱❤️🔴🔫 (@omarcalla1222) June 13, 2022