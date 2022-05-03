New Music Video: Watch “Dong To Wi” by Lewinski Paper Boii ﻿

“Dong To Wi” is the latest music video from upcoming Sierra Leonean artist, Lewinski Paper Boii.



The song was produced by Kelvin Bliss and according to Lewinski Paper Boii, he is trying to tell the funny stories happening in his community in this provocative way. Dong To Wi video was released on May 2, 2022, it was shot and directed by Prince B and Mickey Shotit.



Lewinski Paper Boii started his music career in 2016, he is currently signed to Chuck Nation. He has collaborated with several upcoming artists including Soka in Ghana, Baby Bernard, Gaza Boii Wingz, Kassim D Wizard, and many others.



Follow him on social media: Facebook, and Instagram.