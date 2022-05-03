Home Africa In Pictures: One Deen Foundation celebrates Eid Festival with Omar Esa in Freetown
In Pictures: One Deen Foundation celebrates Eid Festival with Omar Esa in Freetown

by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo
written by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo

On Monday, May 2, 2022, the One Deen Foundation Sierra Leone held its second annual National Eid Festival at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown. 

This year’s festivities include a concert headlined by award-winning British Nasheed singer, Omar Esa. Sierra Leoneans including non-muslims attended the event at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.

The National Eid Festival is an Islamic entertainment event that brings together Muslims celebrating the feast of Eid-Ul-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The event has an inter-regional games competition, a stage play, acrobatics, and more.

Photo Credit: Hassan Sanito Bangura/Nito Photography

