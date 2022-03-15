British Council shut down operations in Sierra Leone

The British Council has on Monday, March 14, 2022, announced that they will permanently shut down operations in Sierra Leone.



This notice was made in a social media post, and their office at 20 AJ Momoh will be closed from April 1, this year. According to the post, the institution has suffered huge financial losses during this Covid-19 period just like other organizations around the world.



The British Council has been in Sierra Leone for over 80 years and they build connections, understanding, and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education, and the English language.



Thousands of students, educators, policymakers, entrepreneurs, creatives, and academics have been supported through their work in Sierra Leone. Their work is focused on helping young people to achieve the education, qualifications, and skills needed to reach their potential in their future careers. They also help in creating and developing new networks and platforms to give young people a voice in society.



However, the institution said they will continue to deliver exams in partner locations, they will also continue to support activities in Sierra Leone remotely from the West Africa cluster operations. They will also continue to facilitate connections between the UK and Sierra Leone in education, their work in girls’ education, and related opportunities where Client funding is available.



For more information, you can contact them through the following channel.

Email: [email protected]/ WhatsApp: +23272949449/ Facebook: British Council Sierra Leone/ Twitter: @slBritish

