Home Entertainment Blesz releases “Hustle go make sense” music video
EntertainmentPeopleVideos

Blesz releases “Hustle go make sense” music video

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 286 views

Afrobeat singer Blesz has released the music video of his new single title “Hustle Go Make Sense Remix” featuring Star Zee, Arkman, Markmuday, Kracktwist, Samza, Prodigy, and Kindo Armani. 

Hustle go make sense is a song that talks about how hustling and fighting for survival will pay with good deeds no matter how long it takes or the challenges faced. 

The original version of Hustle go make sense was done by Blesz alone and it was released in October 2019. The song was released on June 1, 2020, its audio was produced by Dj Alman and the video was shot and edited by MS Media. 

Blesz is a Sierra Leonean singer who is currently signed to the Blesz Way record label. For the major part of his career, he has collaborated with a range of artists like Drizilik, Kracktwist, Samza, and other hitmakers. 

Watch the full music video using the link below

Follow Blesz on social media

Facebook//Instagram

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

African Film Review: THE BRIDE -Tonto Dikeh, Rita...

Sierra Leone: UK rejects sprinter Jimmy Thoronka asylum,...

Liberia: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf starts new chapter by...

Ghana’s paparazzi star: Koby Maxwell

Jeffrey Wright and Selita Ebanks in Sierra Leone...

Dbanj at Irving Plaza in New York (video)

Sierra Leone Sports: Go Vote for Kei Kamara...

A music break with Sierra Leone’s Yasmin Kadi

In Sierra Leone one-legged youth washes cars so...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!