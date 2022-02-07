Home Africa British-Sierra Leonean editor Ahmad Swaid appointed “Editor-in-Chief” of GQ Middle East
AfricaFashion & StyleLifestylePeopleWorld

British-Sierra Leonean editor Ahmad Swaid appointed “Editor-in-Chief” of GQ Middle East

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin

Ahmad Swaid, the former head of content at Dazed Media, has been appointed as the editor in chief for GQ Middle East, a leading fashion and lifestyle magazine for men. 

Swaid will take up office on March 7, 2022, as he is replacing Adam Baidawi, GQ Middle East’s first editor, who has been promoted to deputy global editorial director for GQ. The British born of Sierra Leonean and Lebanese descent has a decade of experience in the industry while working at Dazed, he led different projects like Dazed Beauty, Another Magazine, Nowness, and Dazed Studio.

He is very excited by the new challenge. “​​As a kid who grew up between Beirut, Freetown, and Aleppo collecting magazines. I can’t wait to go back to the region that defined my teenage years and build on the influential legacy set by Adam Baidawi, Rusty Beukes, and the brilliant team at GQ Middle East,” he said.

While welcoming him, Baidawi said he is thrilled to welcome Swaid to GQ’s global network of creative leaders. 

“GQ Middle East is an edition close to my heart, and Swaid is the modern, multiplatform and worldly storyteller it deserves to have leading it. I’m also immensely proud to be hiring someone so deeply engaged with the region and its creative communities,” he stated. 

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Aminatta Forna on the politics of otherness in...

Ghana Fashion Week Day 2: Africa Fashion Guide...

Who is Jacob Jusu Saffa Sierra Leone’s new...

Sierra Leone News Today

African fashion and crafts from Shop.GoWomanAfrica are all...

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki Sawyer named as TIME100...

Sierra Leone lost its first medical front liner...

President Bio gives Lara Taylor-Pearce the Auditor General...

Sierra Leone: Independence Day spoken word from Natasha...