New Music: Listen to “Medusa” by Lex 1 ft Makadunka

“Medusa” is the latest song by Sierra Leone UK based artist, Lex 1 featuring former Housemate Salone star Makadunka.



The song, which was produced by Lex 1 himself, portrays the story of a beautiful lady who catches every man’s heart around town. It’s a single from the 4evergrateful entertainment “After the Storm” Ep.



Lex 1 is an afro-pop artist who hails from Sierra Leone and he is currently part of the 4evergrateful Entertainment.



The audio is available now on Audiomack.



Its visual will be released on January 7, 2022.

