Home Africa SLFA appoints veteran football star Mohamed Kallon as Leone Stars Ambassador for Afcon
by Alhassan Lamin
by Alhassan Lamin

The Sierra Leone Football Association has on Monday, January 3, 2021, appointed veteran Sierra Leonean footballer, Mohamed Kallon as Leone Stars Ambassador for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. 

According to a press release from SLFA, his appointment is in appreciation of Kallon’s contribution to the development of Sierra Leone football as a player, coach, and administrator. The former Inter Milan football star played a very vital role in the inspiration of players during the qualifications of the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, he has been involved in the national delegation traveling to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

