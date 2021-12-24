Swadu Natasha Beckley wins three awards at this year’s NEA

Sierra Leonean female rapper, Swadu Natasha Beckley has been awarded in three different categories at this year’s National Entertainment Awards.



The rapper who released her debut album “Freetown the recipe” this year, was awarded as the ‘Best Female Artist of the Year’, ‘Best Female Afro Hip Hop Artist of the Year ‘, and the song “Bout the money” from her album won the ‘Best Hit Single of the Year’.



NEA award is an annual ceremony that celebrates Sierra Leoneans’ excellence in music, movies, sports, arts, and other walks of life. This year’s event is the fifth edition of the annual ceremony.