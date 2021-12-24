Home Africa Swadu Natasha Beckley wins three awards at this year’s NEA
AfricaArtsEntertainmentNewsPeopleWorldyouths

Swadu Natasha Beckley wins three awards at this year’s NEA

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 5 views

Sierra Leonean female rapper, Swadu Natasha Beckley has been awarded in three different categories at this year’s National Entertainment Awards.

The rapper who released her debut album “Freetown the recipe” this year, was awarded as the ‘Best Female Artist of the Year’, ‘Best Female Afro Hip Hop Artist of the Year ‘, and the song “Bout the money” from her album won the ‘Best Hit Single of the Year’.

NEA award is an annual ceremony that celebrates Sierra Leoneans’ excellence in music, movies, sports, arts, and other walks of life. This year’s event is the fifth edition of the annual ceremony.

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Sierra Leone : Alonzo’s Ex Fiancee Susan ‘Posh’...

Alim Kamara: The HipHop Scholar

Stage to Stage Marshalls unveils The Suitcase in...

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Gardner

Sierra Leone bans sporting activities till further notice...

Sierra Leone: Independence Day spoken word from Natasha...

Sierra Leone News Today

What are they listening to in Sierra Leone?

New Bubu Music: ‘eh man ah’ – Janka...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!