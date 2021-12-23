Asmaa James forgives LAJ

Veteran female journalist and station manager for Radio Democracy, Asmaa James Kamara has in an open letter to the public forgiven LAJ, after the rapper publicly insulted her in a Facebook live video.



This is coming days after the rapper was arrested by the Sierra Leone Police. Since his arrest, entertainers from across different sectors have been advocating for the rapper’s release, as he had previously asked for forgiveness and regretted his actions on the female journalist while he was expressing his frustration over the countless harassment he faced in public.



Reports have, however, shown that the rapper has been denied food and water since his arrest.



See the letter below for the full statement of Asmaa James.