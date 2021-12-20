Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Basic Education plans to introduce a new curriculum for senior secondary schools

Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) is planning to introduce a new curriculum for senior secondary schools in the country.



The new curriculum will replace the usual three streams (Commercial, Art, and Science) with 5 new streams which range from Science and Technology, Language and Literature; Social and Cultural Studies; Economics, Business, and Entrepreneurship, and Mathematics and Numeracy.



According to the Ministry, the main aim for the introduction of the new curriculum is to ensure pupils have flexibility and choice in subjects they choose to offer. It also focuses on preparing the learners for the new job market, as there is a rapid change across the globe.



However, each stream will have three subjects categories— Core subjects, 3 applied subjects, and 3 everyday Subjects. It will attempt to remove WASSCE required to university and will be based on creativity and understanding.



Follow the link below and get more insight into the new curriculum.

https://mbsse.pubpub.org/pub/l914qw91/release/1?fbclid=IwAR0tYkBtv50fYIY5YZKZ25XrJ_KfxHqgO163EhCjqfoaUhhyhUBLKbAwUE4