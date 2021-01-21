What you didn’t know about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of the United States

Yesterday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were both inaugurated as President and Vice President of the United States of America. President Biden is the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris is the first female Vice President of the United States.

Here is what you didn’t know about President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Joe Biden as commonly called is currently the 46th President of the United States. He was born on November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and raised in New Castle County, Delaware, he graduated from Syracuse University in 1968 with a Law degree. Biden became the sixth youngest senator in American history when he was elected to the Senate from Delaware in 1972 at 29 years of age. He has been reelected to the Senate six times in 1978, ‘84,’90, 2002, and 2008. Biden was the fourth-most senior senator before resigning to serve as the 47th Vice President to the former U.S. President Barack Obama for two terms in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

President Biden had previously successfully run for the Democratic Presidential Nomination in 1988 and 2008. He is currently the oldest sitting president in America’s history at 78 years 61 days. The youngest president to assume the presidency was Theodore Roosevelt at 42 years, 322 days, who succeeded President William McKinley after his assassination. President Biden is the first president from Delaware and the second catholic president after John F Kenndy.

Kamala Devi Harris

Kamala Harris is currently the 49th Vice President of the United States. She was born on October 20, 1963, in Oakland California to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who had both migrated to the United States for graduate studies (studying beyond a bachelor’s degree). She has served as Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017 and as United States senator from 2017 to 2021.

Vice President Harris was a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic Presidential nomination alongside current President Joe Biden. She is the United States first female Vice President, highest-ranking female elected official in the United States’ history, first Asian American vice president as well as the first person of color to hold the office of the Vice President after Charles Curtis, a native American who served as a vice president under 31st U.S. President Herbert Hoover from 1929 to 1933 and the third person of non-European ancestry to reach one of the highest offices in the executive branch after Curtis and President Obama.