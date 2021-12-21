“Kotoku” – Kracktwist and Samza’s third album is out now!

Sierra Leonean duo rapper, Kracktwist, and Samza have just released a brand new album titled “Kotoku”.



The “Kotoku album” comprises 15 songs and was produced by different producers like Jassie Jozzy, Yung Lee, Bash Beatz, Beat Professor, Kargricson, and Heziko. The rapper’s style of music depicts the everyday happenings of people in their lyrics.



However, this is their third album and it features Rozzay, Nyxx, and Itribe. Their previous albums are: “Same Life” and “Wi Junkshon”. Go check the album now across different streaming platforms.

