LAJ arrested by Sierra Leone Police

Controversial rapper, LAJ has been arrested by Police in Freetown during the night hours of Thursday, December 16, 2021.



His arrest came a few hours after several media reported that LAJ has been declared wanted by the Sierra Leone Police for alleged public insult and misconduct pursuant to the 1965 Public Order Act. In a swift response to the warrant, the rapper published a press release saying he is not aware of any invitation from the police.



He further states that he is a law-abiding citizen who will make himself available to the police whenever he is invited.



On Saturday, December 11, 2021, LAJ on a Facebook live video, used abusive and insulting language on veteran female journalist and station manager of Radio Democracy, Asmaa James Kamara, claiming that the radio station reported a story on him in a biased manner, without having his side of the story.



Later on the following days, Asmaa James responded that she is honestly lost of why he chooses to insult her publicly for something she is not aware of. She further states that since the occurrence of that incident it has been easy for her family and that they will take the appropriate lawful action. But he later tendered an apology to Asmaa James and the woman of Sierra Leone.



Moving forward many people, including LAJ’s senior brother, criticized his actions. Ishmail Rappish Bah, the senior brother of LAJ, said his brother insulting such an individual is disturbing for him, on his side he will never encourage such behavior.



