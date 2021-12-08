Facts you need to know about Sierra Leone Mid-Term Population and Housing Census

Statistics Sierra Leone and its strategic partners will on Friday, December 10, 2021, commence the country’s first-ever Mid-Term Population and Housing Census.





This year’s census will last for two weeks and within that period enumerators from Statistics Sierra Leone will visit every household across all the communities and regions in the country to do a headcount of the number of persons (adults, children, physically challenged, Sierra Leoneans and non-Sierra Leoneans) living in the country at the time when the census is happening.



The country’s last housing and population census was done in 2015 and a total of 7,092,113 people were counted across the country. Below are facts about the 2021 Mid-Term Population and Housing Census.

