Facts you need to know about Sierra Leone Mid-Term Population and Housing Census

Statistics Sierra Leone and its strategic partners will on Friday, December 10, 2021, commence the country’s first-ever Mid-Term Population and Housing Census.
This year’s census will last for two weeks and within that period enumerators from Statistics Sierra Leone will visit every household across all the communities and regions in the country to do a headcount of the number of persons (adults, children, physically challenged, Sierra Leoneans and non-Sierra Leoneans) living in the country at the time when the census is happening.
The country’s last housing and population census was done in 2015 and a total of 7,092,113 people were counted across the country. Below are facts about the 2021 Mid-Term Population and Housing Census.
- The census will determine the total number of persons living within the national boundaries of Sierra Leone.
- It will also determine the number of persons in the country by sex, educational/literacy level, employment rate, unemployment rate, and age.
- Indicators derived from the census will determine the overall progress made towards national development since the last census in 2015.
- It will also determine the challenges faced by the country towards national development.
- The census will help in the determination of the distribution of national resources by government officials.
- The exercise will also help the country to update base maps and delineate enumeration areas.
