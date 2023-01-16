January 17, 2023

Famous cancels video release in honour of DJ Lawva’s death

Amidu Kallon 1 day ago 1 min read

Multiple-award-winning singer and songwriter, Famous, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, cancelled the release of the music video of “Bestie” in honour of the death of DJ Lawva, president of the Sierra Leone DJ’s Union. 

According to a post by Famous, he said that DJ Lawva had been one of his strategists who worked collectively with him whenever he is releasing a song. 

“Dj Lawva was part of my strategic planning team regarding releasing audio and video. It is sad for me to wake up with a phone call that we’ve lost one of the greatest and best DJs in the Sierra Leone music industry,” said Famous.

