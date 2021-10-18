African football legend Didier Drogba appointed WHO’s Goodwill Ambassador for Sport and Health ﻿

Ivory Coast and Africa football star Didier Drogba has been appointed the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Goodwill Ambassador for Sport and Health.



The announcement of his appointment was made during a launch ceremony of the “Healthy 2022 World Cup, Creating Legacy for Sport and Health” a partnership between the world football’s governing body – FIFA, WHO, the Qatari Ministry of Public Health and its Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.



Drogba who is a two-time African footballer of the year task is to support the WHO in promoting its guidance on the benefits of physical activity and other healthy lifestyles and also highlight the value of sports, particularly for youth.



According to a statement by WHO released on Monday, October 18, 2021, the footballer was hailed for his efforts in participating in various health awareness campaigns which include a healthy lifestyle, anti-malaria and HIV prevention and control



Upon accepting his appointment, Drogba expressed his appreciation to have worked with the WHO.



“I am honoured to team up with the World Health Organization and support its work to help people reach the highest level of health possible, especially young people in all countries,” said Drogba during his ambassadorship announcement event at WHO’s Geneva headquarters.



“I have benefited first hand from the power of sports to lead a healthy life and I am committed to working with WHO to share such gains worldwide,” he further stated.



Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General hailed Drogba as a dedicated advocate for the health and sustainable development of communities.



“Didier is a proven champion and game-changer both on and off the pitch,” said Tedros. “We are pleased to have him playing on our team, and helping communities worldwide reach and score goals through sports for their physical and mental health and well-being. He will also support the mobilization of the international community to promote sports as an essential means for improving the physical, mental health and social well-being of all people, including in helping COVID-19 recovery efforts.”