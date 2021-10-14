Full list of Sierra Leonean musicians that will be performing at the Expo 2020 Dubai! ﻿

A team of Sierra Leonean musicians are currently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates to represent Sierra Leone at the Expo 2020.



The team consist of Kao Denero, Star Zee, legendary Amie Kallon, Markmuday, Rozzay, Famous, Kadison, Alonzo, Rap Gee, Sahr & Wilma Knuckles, they will be performing today, October 14, 2021, at the Al – Wasl Plaza.



They will be performing under the special guest of honour of President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio. The team from Sierra Leone will be using the arts and crafts from the country to seek investment opportunities to boost the country’s entertainment and tourism industry.



Expo 2020 Dubai, is an exhibition that brings together an estimated number of 25 million people from over 180 countries to showcase creative minds, cooperative connections and partnerships to develop innovations and new ideas in creating a better future. It will be running for 6 months (October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022).