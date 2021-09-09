West African leaders suspend Guinea from ECOWAS ﻿

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has suspended Guinea following the coup on Sunday, September 5, 2021, that ousted President Alpha Conde.



This announcement was made by the Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso, Alpha Barry after the 15 nations bloc held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, to discuss the matter in Guinea where the elite soldiers led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya took over the country.



ECOWAS further demanded the immediate release of President Conde. According to Lieutenant Colonel Doumbouya, the coup was a result of too much corruption and human rights violations under the regime of President Conde.



However, the main opposition leader has expressed his support to the soldiers, as he describes the coup as an opportunity for a new beginning. He further called on them to adopt national reconciliation.



The military officers have on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, released over 80 political prisoners that were detained during President Conde’s tenure.