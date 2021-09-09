Ministry of Education, UNICEF & GPE unveils 30 new Early Childhood Development centres

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education with support from UNICEF and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) has unveiled 30 new Early Childhood Education (ECD) centres in Sierra Leone.



The facilities are set up to support the capacity development of early childhood educators, to help them deliver a quality play-based curriculum to the children enrolled in the centres.



Gracing the special unveiling occasion was the Vice President – Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Minister of Education – Dr. David Sengeh, education stakeholders and people from the public.











The newly unveiled facilities are located in different communities in Bombali, Kambia and Pujehun District. These facilities will facilitate over 2,100 children and they are fully furnished with tables, chairs, playgrounds and teaching and learning materials.



However, 35 more early childhood development centres will be constructed in Bombali, Karene, Moyamba, Kambia and Kenema District, the funding is coming from the GPE, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) and UNICEF.

