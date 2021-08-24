US Government provides USD 1 million as urgent Covid-19 assistance to Sierra Leone

The US Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has on Saturday, August 21, 2021, announced that it will provide the sum of USD one million as urgent assistance for Sierra Leone’s Covid-19 response.

This immediate assistance will support the Government of Sierra Leone in implementing its National Vaccine Deployment Plan and ensure that all vaccines made available to the country through the COVAX mechanism are administered safely, effectively, and efficiently, with zero wastage. As it is believed by the US Government that equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines is essential to ending the pandemic. To stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, people must be vaccinated.

According to the U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone, David Reimer,j “The impact from this assistance will be felt across the country, as communities in all 16 districts will be engaged to educate people on the importance of getting vaccinated and work to ensure that the most vulnerable amongst us are protected.”

However, In Sierra Leone, the country has registered 6,352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 121 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 23 August 2021, a total of 180,145 vaccine doses have been administered.