ACC invites the Mayor of Freetown for questioning

by Alhassan Lamin
The Anti Corruption Commission of Sierra Leone ACC has invited the Mayor of Freetown City Council, Yvonne Aki Sawyer for questioning on issues related to the findings of the 2019 Audit Report.

She shares the news with the public via her social media handles, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The Mayor states that she is aware that her invitation is part of an ongoing routine investigation into the Audit Report. She also mentioned that other members of the Freetown City Council like the Chief Administrator and the finance officer have gone through similar questioning.

Finally, she states that she is committed to fully cooperate with the commission to ensure that the issues she is invited for are cleared.

