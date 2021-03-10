New Music: Dj Rampage releases “Cum” featuring Tasha

“Cum” with Tasha is the latest music from Dj Rampage.



The song which was released on March 10, 2021, is his first single for the year. The audio was produced by Rampage himself, mixed and mastered by Alman. Cum is a dancehall song mixed with hip-hop flow.



https://twitter.com/dj_rampage232/status/1369657206585589767

Dj Rampage is a corporate disc jockey currently signed to Eminence Africa. In previous months he has been releasing mixtapes which he called “Afro Pop Party Mix” and “30 Minutes Salone Mix.”



He has collaborated with Drizilik, Shadow Boxxer, Block Jones, Freetown Uncut Band, and foreign artists like Joey B, and Victor AD.



Go stream “Cum” on Audiomack, Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music, & YouTube.

