Home News Sierra Leone reimposes nationwide curfew and suspends all congregational worship ﻿
NewsPeople

Sierra Leone reimposes nationwide curfew and suspends all congregational worship ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 52 views

The President of Sierra Leone, Dr Julius Maada Bio has in a live television broadcast reimposed a nationwide curfew and shut down congregational worship in the country for one month. 

The reintroduction of these measures came after the country has recorded the highest number of covid-19 cases and deaths while experiencing the third wave of the pandemic. Also, the Delta variant, the deadliest of the pandemic has been detected in the country.

However, the curfew will run from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am, starting from Monday, June 5, 2021, and the closure of congregational worship will start with immediate effect from tomorrow, Friday, June 2, 2021.

The president further encourages restaurants and bars to use take away services, as they will now close at 9 pm daily, also funerals and other social events should limit the number of attendance to 50 people. 

He finally encourages the general public to take the covid vaccine that is available in the country, as it has been approved by the Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone and the World Health Organization. 

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Africa’s master connector is in Sierra Leone to...

Valentines Day 2021 – When two Sierra Leonean...

CDC highlights Sierra Leone as one of four...

Sierra Leone: Music Legend Bunny Mack Honoured at...

Five lessons learned from the Vickie Remoe Show...

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Cookery Seller

Kei Kamara makes history in the MLS

Who is Jacob Jusu Saffa Sierra Leone’s new...

Sierra Leone records zero new cases of the...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!