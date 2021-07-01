Sierra Leone reimposes nationwide curfew and suspends all congregational worship ﻿

The President of Sierra Leone, Dr Julius Maada Bio has in a live television broadcast reimposed a nationwide curfew and shut down congregational worship in the country for one month.

The reintroduction of these measures came after the country has recorded the highest number of covid-19 cases and deaths while experiencing the third wave of the pandemic. Also, the Delta variant, the deadliest of the pandemic has been detected in the country.

However, the curfew will run from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am, starting from Monday, June 5, 2021, and the closure of congregational worship will start with immediate effect from tomorrow, Friday, June 2, 2021.

The president further encourages restaurants and bars to use take away services, as they will now close at 9 pm daily, also funerals and other social events should limit the number of attendance to 50 people.

He finally encourages the general public to take the covid vaccine that is available in the country, as it has been approved by the Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone and the World Health Organization.