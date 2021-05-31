Home Entertainment New music video: watch “From 1961” by Kaley Bag
by Alhassan Lamin
“From 1961” is the new music video from the upcoming Sierra Leonean rapper Kaley Bag.

The song reflects on Sierra Leone’s history from independence to date, issues affecting the country’s economic, social, infrastructural development drive, and youths unemployment. It also compares how far other African countries like Ghana and Nigeria have left us behind even though we all have independence in the same era.

The audio of the song was produced by Thy Young and the visual was filmed by Lens Lord and Wizik of Lens Studio.

Kaley Bag is currently signed to Whichman Records, a label owned by the famous Sierra Leonean singer Manzu. Earlier before now, he was a street rapper who participated in different rap battles more especially the ‘AYV Cypher Uncensored’.

