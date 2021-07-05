President Bio gifts former head of state Valentine Strasser a new house – Photos

President Dr. Julius Maada Bio on Sunday, July 4, 2021, handed over keys to a newly constructed modern three-bedroom house to the former Head of State and Chairman of the National Provisional Ruling Council, Valentine Strasser at the Presidential Lodge in Freetown.
The keys were handed over at a welcoming ceremony organized for the former leader following his return from a successful medical surgery and physiotherapy in Accra, Ghana.
See images of the house below:
Photo Credit: State House Media
