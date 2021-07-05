Home News President Bio gifts former head of state Valentine Strasser a new house – Photos
NewsPeople

President Bio gifts former head of state Valentine Strasser a new house – Photos

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 181 views

President Dr. Julius Maada Bio on Sunday, July 4, 2021, handed over keys to a newly constructed modern three-bedroom house to the former Head of State and Chairman of the National Provisional Ruling Council, Valentine Strasser at the Presidential Lodge in Freetown. 

The keys were handed over at a welcoming ceremony organized for the former leader following his return from a successful medical surgery and physiotherapy in Accra, Ghana.

See images of the house below: 

Photo Credit: State House Media

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Sierra Leone: Housekeeper Testifies in Massa Kaikai’s Murder...

Sierra Leone: Food, Family, Freetown at Madengn’s Taste...

Sierra Leone 2019/2020 Premier League to resume after...

Valentines Day 2021 – When two Sierra Leonean...

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Newspaper Vendor

Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone: The SwitSalone Style File of Fatmata...

50 million dollar aid from World Bank to...

Breaking News: South Africa’s President announces 50/50 Gender...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!