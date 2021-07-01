Sierra Leone increases pump fuel price from SLL 8,500 to SLL 9,500

The Petroleum Regulatory Agency (PRA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Oil Marketing Companies have in a press statement issued on July 1, 2021, announced an increase in the price of petroleum products in the country.

The increase in price ranges from SLL 8,500 to SLL 9,500 for Kerosine, Diesel, Petrol, and Fuel Oil. However, with immediate effect petroleum dealers and Oil Marketing Companies will start selling their products according to the above price stated above.

In March last year, the pump fuel price was reduced from SLL 9,000 to SLL 8,500. With regards to the increase in fuel price, the Ministry of Transport and Aviation has issued a price list to regulate the cost of public transportation in the country.

Stay tuned for more information.

