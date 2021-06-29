Breaking News: Mayor of Freetown tests positive for Covid-19 ﻿

The Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki Sawyer has tested positive for Covid 19.
The news was disclosed by the mayor through her social media channels. However, she is presently under self-isolation and has called on the people she had direct content with in the last 48 hours to be self-aware of themselves.
The mayor finally sends advice to all Sierra Leoneans to follow Covid 19 guidelines prescribed by the NaCOVERC.
