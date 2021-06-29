Home News Breaking News: Mayor of Freetown tests positive for Covid-19 ﻿
NewsPeople

Breaking News: Mayor of Freetown tests positive for Covid-19 ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
The Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki Sawyer has tested positive for Covid 19. 

The news was disclosed by the mayor through her social media channels. However, she is presently under self-isolation and has called on the people she had direct content with in the last 48 hours to be self-aware of themselves.

The mayor finally sends advice to all Sierra Leoneans to follow Covid 19 guidelines prescribed by the NaCOVERC.

Stay connected for more information on this story.

