Breaking News: Mayor of Freetown tests positive for Covid-19 ﻿

The Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki Sawyer has tested positive for Covid 19.



The news was disclosed by the mayor through her social media channels. However, she is presently under self-isolation and has called on the people she had direct content with in the last 48 hours to be self-aware of themselves.



I have this evening tested positive for Covid19. I am reaching out to direct contacts to inform them. I have self isolated as per NaCOVERC Guidelines. I am feeling fine at the moment. I continue to encourage Sierra Leoneans to follow all NaCOVERC guidelines.#MaskUp #StopCovid19 — Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE (@yakisawyerr) June 29, 2021

The mayor finally sends advice to all Sierra Leoneans to follow Covid 19 guidelines prescribed by the NaCOVERC.



Stay connected for more information on this story.