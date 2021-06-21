Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast Ep13 – The History of Bunce Island with Isatu Smith

In the all-new episode of the Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast: “The History of Bunce Island: Rice Slavery and the Sierra Leone American Connection”, host Vickie Remoe is in conversation with Isatu Smith, the former head of the Monument and Relics Commission.

Remoe and Smith discuss the history of Bunce Island, Sierra Leone’s first national monument which was a major slave trading point for over 300 years, its cultural heritage and preservation work to restore it.



Listen to this episode and previous episodes now, it’s available on Itunes, Spotify, and Google Podcast. Please make sure you don’t forget to subscribe and share with others (family and friends).

