Sierra Leone ranked as 4th most peaceful country in Africa – Global Peace Index

Sierra Leone has been ranked as the 4th most peaceful country in Africa and 46 in the world, according to the latest Global Peace Index.



The Global Peace Index is an annual report that measures the level of peacefulness across the world. The report presents data-driven analysis on trends in peace, economic values and how to develop peaceful societies in 163 countries across the world.



This year’s report shows Iceland to be the most peaceful country in the world since 2008. While Afghanistan is the least peaceful country in the world for the second year in a row, followed by Syria, Iraq, South Sudan, and Yemen.



In the last 5 years, Sierra Leone has been moving from different positions in the world rankings of global peace. From sitting atv59 in 2015,to 43 in 2016, 39 in 2017, 35 in 2018 and 52 in 2019.