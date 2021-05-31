ACC indicts Sierra Leone Maritime Executive Director and 5 other senior staff on Corruption offenses

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), has on Monday, June 31, 2021, filed an indictment against the Executive Director of Sierra Leone Maritime Administration (SLMA), Paul Sobba Massaquoi and 5 other senior staff of the institution.



Peter Joseph ,Menjor (Acting Director of Procurement), Hartwell Williams (Quality and Assurance Manager), Foodie U.K Dabor (Acting Director of Finance), Victor Alpha (Human Resource Manager), Festus Musa (Procurement Supervisor) and Massaquoi we’re all indicted on 5 charges of corruption offenses. This include: Conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines, abuse of office, and knowingly misleading the ACC, all contrary to Act No.12 and No 9 of the ACC Act of 2008 and 2019 respectively.



The charges of this indictment concern willful failure to conduct a bidding process as required by Section 37 and 39 of the Public Procurement Act No.1 of 2016, in regard to the rehabilitation of the SLMA Headquarter Building in Freetown. Also, conspiracy to commit corruption offenses, and willful failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to procurement work.



However, all 6 indicted individuals are expected to appear in the High Court of Sierra Leone Holden in Freetown on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

