Isha Johansen withdraws from SLFA presidential race

The President of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), Madam Isha Johansen has in a press statement issued on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, announced her withdrawal from the presidential race of the football body ahead of their elective congress this June.

According to the release Madam Johansen states that her recent election as a FIFA Council Member required her to play a higher level and more active role as a Global Ambassador for Football and FIFA.

Isha joins the SLFA after she won the 2013 elective congress unopposed and has been at the helm of affairs of the FA since then. In her new role, she will use her football experience as a tool for change, development, peace, and unification.

However, on June 4 and 5, this year the SLFA will hold their elective congress in Makeni, Northern Sierra Leone. As a result of Isha’s resignation, Thomas Daddy Brima, Saddick Deen Nyarkoh, and Rodney Michael will contest in this upcoming congress.