Rozzay Sokota and Drizilik will represent Sierra Leone at the MTV Base Africa Day Virtual Concert 2021

Two Sierra Leonean hitmakers, Rozzay Sokota and Drizilik on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, “Africa Day” will join the Kings and Queens of African music to perform live at the Africa Day Virtual Concert by MTV Base and Youtube.



We’re back with our Africa Day Concert, in partnership with @youtube, hosted by @idriselba. This concert will have a star-studded line-up with all your favourite African superstars



The global event will stream tomorrow, May 25th, on YouTube at 19:00 CAT/18:00WAT pic.twitter.com/64dRrGBUQt — MTV Base Africa (@MTVBaseAfrica) May 24, 2021

The virtual concert will be hosted by British Sierra Leonean entertainer, Idris Elba. Both artists from Sierra Leone will be performing with Africa’s next wave of talents that are making their mark on the global stage.



This year’s event is the second annual concert and it’s dedicated to campaign against Malaria in Africa.

This #AfricaDay we stand with the @ZeroMalaria #DrawTheLine campaign, uniting people from across Africa in solidarity against the oldest and deadliest disease: malaria. 🦟🌍 Every 2mins a child dies of malaria. pic.twitter.com/bidhVImtWb — MTV Base Africa (@MTVBaseAfrica) May 19, 2021

The event is organized by Youtube, MTV Base Africa, and Idris Elba in celebration of the day.



Drizilik also joined Shadow Boxxer to perform at the event last year. Other performers from across the continent are Teni, Gyakie, Omar ah Lay, Blaq Diamond, Mr. P, Angelique Kidjo, and several others.



The event will be streamed on youtube, click the link below to watch the event.

