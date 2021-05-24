Home Entertainment Kao Denero condemns assault against King Boss LA
EntertainmentNews

Kao Denero condemns assault against King Boss LA

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 44 views

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador of Entertainment and hip hop rapper, Kao Denero on Monday, May 24, 2021, has condemned the act of physical assault against close rival, King Boss LA, at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown. 

This came after King Boss was attacked by thugs with bottles, knives, and machetes on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the stadium where he was attending a Premier League match between East End Lions vs Wusum Stars. As a result, he sustained injuries on his hands and other parts of his body. 

Kao Denero condemned the violent attack against King Boss LA in a social media post and asked that the police apprehend the culprit immediately. 

“As a special envoy of entertainment and investment, I cannot sit silently on issues affecting our industry. Recently I noticed the brother LAJ was unfortunately involved in a physical assault issue. I want to condemn such an act against an entertainer”, he stated.

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone’s Alfred Koroma the future of US...

Lagos Na Wa

Seaweed Threatens Freetown’s Beautiful Beaches

#SLACfest returns for its 2020 edition on the...

The 2010 SWITLIST: Best Restaurants/Places to Eat (Freetown...

Listen to “Kokonat Ed,” “Make Am” and others...

USL students to access internet cheaper than usual

Sierra Leone’s National Team Names New Coach

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!