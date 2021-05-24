Kao Denero condemns assault against King Boss LA

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador of Entertainment and hip hop rapper, Kao Denero on Monday, May 24, 2021, has condemned the act of physical assault against close rival, King Boss LA, at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

This came after King Boss was attacked by thugs with bottles, knives, and machetes on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the stadium where he was attending a Premier League match between East End Lions vs Wusum Stars. As a result, he sustained injuries on his hands and other parts of his body.

Kao Denero condemned the violent attack against King Boss LA in a social media post and asked that the police apprehend the culprit immediately.

“As a special envoy of entertainment and investment, I cannot sit silently on issues affecting our industry. Recently I noticed the brother LAJ was unfortunately involved in a physical assault issue. I want to condemn such an act against an entertainer”, he stated.