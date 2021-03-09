Sierra Leone receives 96,000 AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Sierra Leone has on Monday, March 8, 2021, received 96,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the Covax facility program in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and Gavi.

The 96,000 shipment is part of 528,000 Covax AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by Serum Institute (PVT) Limited from Maharashtra, India. Sierra Leone had earlier on February 25, 2021, received 200,000 doses of the SinoPharm Covid-19 vaccine from China.

The vaccines have arrived at the Lungi International airport. pic.twitter.com/dPtqvm1NI6 — UN in Sierra Leone (@UNSierraLeone) March 8, 2021

According to a statement released by the United Nations Office in Sierra Leone, “shipments will prioritize critical target groups such as frontline health professionals, vulnerable including the aged people and people with underlying health conditions.”

Sierra Leone joins the list of other West African countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, and Ivory Coast that have received the Covax AstraZeneca vaccine.

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is recommended by the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE).

COVAX is the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator and co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, and the World Health Organization (WHO), alongside key delivery partner UNICEF. Its main aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.