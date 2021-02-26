Twitter Announces Two New Updates for Content Creators and Community

Twitter has announced a new subscription model called “Super Follows” and a new feature called Communities.

The new Super follow feature will let content creators and publishers charge a monthly subscription fee to their followers for exclusive contents.This new feature will let followers see extra contents like newsletters and access to groups.

“Exploring audience funding opportunities like Super Follows will allow creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience and will incentivize them to continue creating content that their audience loves,” Twitter said.

The Communities feature is to let users join and discover specific interests or places of their choice and allows the users to see more content centered around those interests.

“We’re working to create a product experience that makes it easier for people to form, discover, and participate in conversations that are more targeted to the relevant communities or geographies they’re invested in,” said the company.

There is no official release date yet when the new features will be lunch and how much users will be paying as subscription fee and whether Twitter will be charging fees for the service.