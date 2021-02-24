Who is Justice Miatta Samba Sierra Leone’s new Supreme Court Judge

The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, approved Justice Miatta Maria Samba as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Samba was nominated by President Julius Maada Bio and was confirmed by the Parliament of Sierra Leone after getting a majority vote from Members of Parliament (MPs).

She was called to the Bar in 1999 and has been active to date. In March 2019, she served as a Judge of the Court of Appeal of Sierra Leone, and in January 2020, she was appointed as a Judge of the Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone (RSCSL).

Later in December 2020, Justice Samba was elected as a Judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for a period of 9 years (2021 – 2030). She has also served as a Judge of Sierra Leone’s High Court between 2015 to March 2019, and from 2010 to 2012, 2014 to 2015 she was a Senior Prosecutor at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

She has worked in various positions for the Sierra Leone Law Reform Commission, the Special Court for Sierra Leone, and the International Criminal Court (ICC). Justice Samba who is also a lecturer at the Fourah Bay College, Law Department holds an LLB degree from the same university, LL.M degrees from the Centre for Human Rights, the University of Pretoria in South Africa, and the Centre for Petroleum Law and Policy, the University of Dundee in Scotland.