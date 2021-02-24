Ghana is the first country in Africa to receive Covax vaccines

Ghana is the first country to have received its delivery of Covid-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization’s COVAX program. The shipment which consisted of 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccines arrived on Wednesday 24th February 2021

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the one developed at Oxford and the reason why it’s preferred to that of the Pfizer vaccine is that it doesn’t need sub-zero freezing temperature facilities

A press release by the Government of Ghana states that “The Government of Ghana is taking delivery of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishleld), today, February 24, 2021. This is the first consignment of vaccines acquired through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) which Ghana, among 92 countries, has signed unto.”

“COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted in phases among segmented populations. The first segment of the population that will receive from the 600,000 doses will be health workers, adults 60 years and over, people with underlying health conditions, frontline executive, legislature, judiciary, and their related staff, frontline security personnel, some religious leaders, essential workers, teachers and other personalities in Greater Accra Metro including Awutu Senya and Awutu Senya East in the Central Region. A similar segmented population in the Greater Kumasi Metro and Obuasi municipality will also be covered.”

This is part of a drive-by Africa to rollout Covid-19 vaccines to different countries in the continent through the World Health Organisation’s COVAX program.

