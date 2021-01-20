Home Featured Biden’s Inauguration: Donald Trump leaves the White House
FeaturedNewsNews & PoliticsPeoplePoliticsWorld

Biden’s Inauguration: Donald Trump leaves the White House

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 38 views

Outgoing President Donald Trump has departed the White House for the last time as President of the United State of America. 

Trump is leaving the white house ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. He left the presidential residence with his wife, Melania Trump, boarding the Marine One helicopter. Before flying to his resort in Florida he sent out a farewell message to his supporters and the new Biden’s administration. 

“It is my greatest honor to have been your president, I will always fight for you, I will be watching, I will be listening and I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success,” said Trump at the Andrew Airbase, Maryland. 

Later today, President-elect Biden will be sworn into office as the 46th President of the United State. His Vice President Kamala Harris will also take an oath of office, as she becomes the first woman to hold the position.

Trump won’t be attending his successor’s inauguration ceremony but has left a note for Biden in the oval office, an inauguration day tradition. He is the first president to skip his successor’s inauguration in more than 150 years.

However, thousands of security personnel have been seen across the country, as a pro-trump riot was seen at the Capitol earlier this month. 

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

President of Sierra Leone has married his wife...

For the resident’s of Freetown, the World Cup...

Sierra Leone News Today

Isha Johansen is out as president of Sierra...

Internet, roads, and airport much better in Sierra...

Mayor of Freetown on the run for Corruption

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Carpenter

Madegn Fashion Show: Swank Couture by JAB

Ice Prince kicks off AFROBEATS Festival in Sierra...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!