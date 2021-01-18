Sierra Leone: Dr. Yakama Jones, Isata Kabia selected for 2021 Amujae Leadership Program

Two Sierra Leonean women, Dr. Yakama Manty Jones, and Isata Kabia have been listed as fellows for the 2021 Amujae Leadership program, powered by the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development.

The annual list is to inspire and prepare women from across Africa to relentlessly take up leadership roles in business, government, education, advocacy, and health within the continent. This year’s list features 15 women from 11 African countries.

The list also aims at helping women in leadership to stay focused on their roles so they will continue to excel and create a safe space for women. These two Sierra Leoneans have worked relentlessly in their various capacities to promote national and women’s activities.

Dr. Yakama Manty Jones

Dr. Yakama Manty Jones: is an economist and the current Director of Research and Delivery at the Ministry of Finance. Dr. Jones uses her expertise to lead several agencies that focus on development, finance, international business, economic policy, and project management.

She is also a lecturer at the Department of Economics and Commerce in Fourah Bay College(FBC). While growing up, at age 19 Dr. Jones had already graduated with a bachelor’s degree with honors in Economics from FBC, in later years she earned a postgraduate qualification from the University of Manchester and the University of London.

Dr. Jones, who is also an entrepreneur, founded the Peninsular Innovative Group, an indigenous company that runs shipping, manufacturing of agric business products. In previous years she was listed as one of the 50 Most Influential Young Sierra Leoneans and was featured on the 100 Women in West Africa list.

As a way of giving back to society, Dr. Jones founded the Yak Jones Foundation, an organization that promotes children’s literacy through reading, comprehension, and quiz competitions.

Isata Kabia

Isata Kabia: she is a social entrepreneur and the founding Director of Voice of Women in Africa (VoW Africa), a network that aims at amplifying women’s voices and also inspire collective actions. She was a former Minister of Social Welfare Gender and Children’s Affairs and also served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation.

In 2015, Madam Kabia created a social enterprise called AFRiLoSoPHY, a space that facilitates young women with training and job creation through the production of body and hair care products.

Madam Kabia became the first female member of parliament for constituency 050, in Port Loko District, Northern Sierra Leone in the year 2012. She represented Sierra Leone in the Pan African parliament where she served as Rapporteur for the Committee on Education, Tourism, and Culture.

She holds an honors degree in Biochemistry and an MBA in Global Business and Impact Entrepreneurship from the University of Milan.

The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development aims to amplify the voice of women and girls in all spheres of life by increasing the representation of women in public service leadership roles in Africa.

For more on the full list follow the link here: https://www.ejscenter.org/programs/amujae-initiative/amujae-leaders-2021/

