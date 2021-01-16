Home Election 76-year-old Yoweri Museveni wins Uganda’s presidential election ﻿
76-year-old Yoweri Museveni wins Uganda’s presidential election ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 29 views

Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has won the country’s presidential election which was held on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The 76-year-old won 58.6 percent of the votes and his top contender Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine secured 34.8 percent of the votes according to the country’s electoral commission.

President Museveni is the longest serving leader of Uganda, he has been in power for 35 years. He came into power at a time when his main opposition was just three years old. 

Wine has said the election was rigged and had called for the dismissal of the results.

