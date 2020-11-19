Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Cinematographer

In 2016, my 3 friends and I started our photography and cinematography journey. We began in a one-room apartment as our office, and two years later, we now work from a four-room apartment. Before the pandemic, we had about ten customers a day coming into our studio for photoshoots, and we also had outdoor bookings.

Our income was able to take care of all our expenses and necessities. Due to the restrictions, I started focusing on improving my skills. With all these constraints, I could still make sure the business is running smoothly. We even pay for internet subscriptions, electricity, and some days we buy fuel for the generator. But with all this, the one key lesson learned is the power of resilience.





